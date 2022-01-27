HIQA inspection find issues in relation to fire precautions at Kerry residential facility

A HIQA inspection has found deficiencies in relation to fire precautions at a Kerry residential facility.

The Health Information and Quality Authority conducted an announced inspection at Mountain View, Rathmore on the 15th September last. There were three residents in the centre on that date.

Mountain View is a residential service which cares for adults with intellectual disabilities.

A HIQA inspector examined the centre in 16 areas, finding 11 compliant or substantially compliant. The inspector said the service provided was paternalistic in nature and efforts to communicate information to residents in a manner which they could understand were not evident.

The report also said that, following a significant incident, remedies to be undertaken had not been finished. The provider, Resilience Healthcare Ltd., had not ensured effective fire safety systems were in place, which included inadequate staff training and firefighting equipment.

A number of exits had locks changed to locks with no emergency key in place and a number of fire doors were damaged.

The inspector also said the mechanism on the door had been broken on a number of occasions with no review completed to determine an alternative mechanism to ensure resident safety.

In response, the provider said it'd address all concerns, including that keys be provided near all external doors in an appropriate manner and that broken fire doors be fixed.

Weekly service user meetings will also take place, along with bi-annual human rights audits.