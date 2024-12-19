Advertisement
Healy-Raes say Tánaiste told them he wants their support for incoming Government

Dec 19, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Healy-Raes say Tánaiste told them he wants their support for incoming Government
Michael and Danny Healy-Rae celebrate after being elected in Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
The Healy-Raes have said that the Tánaiste told them he really wants them to support the incoming Government.

Deputies Michael and Danny Healy-Rae, along with their children and Kerry County Councillors Johnny, Maura and Jackie, met with Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin yesterday.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says it was a very useful and progressive meeting where they outlined their priorities for the county.

He says they’ve committed to further talks in the New Year, adding they’ll support the incoming Government if they have a say for the people of Kerry.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae outlines what the Tánaiste told them during yesterday’s meeting:

