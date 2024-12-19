The Healy-Raes say they’ve had another progressive meeting with the Tánaiste with a view to supporting an incoming Government.

The first meeting of the 34th Dáil was held yesterday and the Independent TDs for Kerry met with Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin.

Brothers Michael and Danny Healy-Rae retained their seats in Dáil Éireann and were among the 174 TDs to return to the Dáil yesterday.

Both Michael and Danny Healy-Rae, alongside their children and Kerry County Councillors Johnny, Maura and Jackie, met with Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin yesterday with a view to supporting an incoming Government.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae described the talks as “a very useful and progressive meeting”.

It’s the second time the Healy-Raes have met with the Tánaiste for Government formation talks.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says the Healy-Rae team has worked diligently on an initial briefing document for the Tánaiste that contains policy priorities and deliverable key projects for Kerry and those issues were discussed in detail during yesterday’s meeting, which lasted over an hour.

The deputy says the Healy-Raes will continue to engage with the Tánaiste and have agreed to meet again in the New Year with a view to further progressing talks on the possibility of supporting an incoming Government.

The election saw Fianna Fáil win most seats nationally with 48, followed by Sinn Féin with 39 TDs, Fine Gael won 38 seats, Labour and Social Democrats both took 11 seats, People Before Profit-Solidarity took three; Aontú won two; the Green Party retained one seat, while Independents and others took 21 seats.