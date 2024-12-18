Kerry’s five TDs to take up their seats in 34th Dáil today

Five Kerry TDs will take up their seats today in the 34th Dáil.

The general election saw the number of dáil seats expand to 174, with four new constituencies compared to the 33rd government.

More than 60 first-time TDs will sit in Leinster House today, including Kerry’s newest TD, Michael Cahill.

17 candidates contested for the five seats in the Kerry constituency in November’s general election, which saw four sitting TDs returned and one new deputy elected.

Following a marathon 15 hour tally and count, independent TD Michael Healy-Rae won the first seat in the county – his fourth Dáil term and third time topping the poll in Kerry.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly took the second seat, after he was re-elected on the seventh count.

Independent deputy Danny Healy-Rae secured his third dáil term in count 11.

Fianna Fáil’s Norma Foley surpassed the quota to take seat four on the 13th count.

She was joined by party-colleague and first time TD Michael Cahill, who was elected to the final seat in the constituency in count 13, without reaching the quota.

It’s the first general election no Fine Gael TD has been returned from any part of Kerry since the party was founded.

The 34th dáil will meet for the first time today, where the deputies will select a new Ceann Comhairle by secret ballot, followed by nominations for Taoiseach.

The election saw Fianna Fáil win most seats nationally with 48, followed by Sinn Féin with 39 TDs, Fine Gael won 38 seats, Labour and Social Democrats both took 11 seats, People Before Profit-Solidarity took three; Aontú won two; the Green Party retained one seat, while Independents and others took 21 seats.