Drivers are being warning of hazardous conditions on the roads around the county this morning due to snow and ice.

A Status Yellow alert came into effect last night for the entire country, with many areas experiencing showers of hail, sleet and snow overnight.

Met Eireann says the warning's due to expire at midday.

Advertisement

Gardaí are urging people to drive with care throughout Kerry this morning, as snow and icy conditions have been reported around the county.