Greenway related tourism in Listowel expected to increase in 2024

It’s hoped tourism connected to the Listowel Abbeyfeale greenway will see a boost in visitor numbers in 2024.

That’s according to Rose Wall, Chairperson of Listowel Business and Community Alliance.

The 16-kilometre off-road trail opened to the public in October 2022, and runs along the old railway line from Listowel to Abbeyfeale.

It forms part of the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways, and currently links up with the Limerick Greenway all the way to Rathkeale, with plans to connect to a proposed Listowel to Tralee greenway.

Rose Wall of Listowel Business and Community Alliance says the greenway is bringing tourists to the area, but she expects the numbers to increase in 2024.