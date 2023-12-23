Advertisement
News

Greenway related tourism in Listowel expected to increase in 2024

Dec 23, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Greenway related tourism in Listowel expected to increase in 2024
On Yer Bike...Denis Foley, Spokeperson for Listowel Greenway, getting a spin on a bike as Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton, T.D., was on hand to officially open the Listowel to Abbeyfeale section of the Kingdom of Kerry Kerry Greenway. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE
Share this article

It’s hoped tourism connected to the Listowel Abbeyfeale greenway will see a boost in visitor numbers in 2024.

That’s according to Rose Wall, Chairperson of Listowel Business and Community Alliance.

The 16-kilometre off-road trail opened to the public in October 2022, and runs along the old railway line from Listowel to Abbeyfeale.

Advertisement

It forms part of the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways, and currently links up with the Limerick Greenway all the way to Rathkeale, with plans to connect to a proposed Listowel to Tralee greenway.

Rose Wall of Listowel Business and Community Alliance says the greenway is bringing tourists to the area, but she expects the numbers to increase in 2024.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí ask motorists to avoid Tralee side of Abbeydorney following crash
Advertisement
Man in 80s in a critical condition following serious collision on N21
Hopes Killarney can become capital of Christmas
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí ask motorists to avoid Tralee side of Abbeydorney following crash
Spurs back into top 4
Lennon beaten but Gurney progresses
Man in 80s in a critical condition following serious collision on N21
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus