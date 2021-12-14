Advertisement
News

Gleneagle Group achieves ISO standards

Dec 14, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrynews
The Gleneagle Group achieved ISO standards across four areas of operation. Bill Stafford of Management Systems Certification Limited travelled to Killarney to formally present the certificates to the hotel and events group. Included Bill Stafford of Management Systems Certification Limited, Donal Flannery of Flannery Health and Safety, Patrick O’Donoghue, CEO Gleneagle Group (centre), Orla Steinbeck, Group Health and Safety Manager, Gleneagle Group. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan.
Killarney’s Gleneagle Group has achieved ISO certification across four areas of operation.

This means the hotel group demonstrates best-in-class services in its management systems. The Gleneagle Group has achieved the ISO 9001 quality management system, ISO 14001 environmental management, ISO 45001 occupational health and safety, and ISO 20121 sustainable events.

The Gleneagle INEC Arena is the first event venue in Ireland that is certified to ISO 20121 sustainable events standards. Attaining these standards involved extensive preparation, evaluation and documentation of processes across all departments, then external audits, which will continue to monitor compliance.

CEO of The Gleneagle Group, Patrick O’Donoghue, says he’s extremely proud of his team for this achievement, and meeting these standards highlights their commitment to best-in-class.

Gleneagle Group: John Drummond, Head Chef, Geraldine Tangney, (Sitting 6th left), Maura O'Connor, from the Brehon Hotel, Sinead McCarthy, Valerie Steinbeck, Ciaran Lynch. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan.
