Gathering taking place today outside a nursing home over plans to move residents

A gathering is taking place today outside a nursing home over plans to move residents.

On September 11th, the HSE assumed interim responsibility of Aperee Living Camp, also known as Ocean View.

The HSE took over responsibility after HIQA, the health watchdog, cancelled Aperee Living Camp’s registration due to longstanding concerns.

The facility had been part of a nationwide chain of nursing home; this business was sold last year to investors.

Sinn Féin councillor Robert Brosnan, who has organised today’s gathering, wants the state to give more time to find a new buyer for the nursing home.

He says the moving of patients should be delayed.

The HSE says its statutory responsibility is to identify alternative arrangements for the care of residents.

It says it’s working with residents and their families to make alternative arrangements for their care at other nursing homes.

It says a HSE team is on site to support residents in making their choice of alternative placements.

The HSE says it understands it’s a difficult time for residents, their families and their staff.

It says its focus is protecting residents’ welfare and thanks them, their families and the Ocean View staff for their understanding.