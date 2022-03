Garvey’s SuperValu has announced it’ll donate €25,000 to the Irish Red Cross and UNICEF to support the people of Ukraine.

Along with this, Garvey’s has introduced a fundraiser whereby customers can tap and donate €2 in any of their Supervalu and Centra stores.

In a statement on their Facebook page, they say the events and devastating scenes over the past week in Ukraine have left an indelible mark on everyone in Garvey's.