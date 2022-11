Garvey’s SuperValu is offering help to its customers who’re struggling financially this Christmas.

In a note posted on social media, Garvey’s says it understands that people may be struggling to make ends meet and might need help.

It’s urging anyone struggling to get in touch and Garvey’s will arrange a discretionary food or Christmas package to be delivered to their home confidentially.

Garvey’s SuperValu has stores in Tralee, Dingle, Castleisland and Listowel.