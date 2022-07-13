Gardaí warn the public that road bowling is illegal following Killarney incident

Gardaí are warning the public of the dangers of road bowling, after a car was seriously damaged in Killarney.

They've also reminded people that the sport is illegal, and have asked anyone who sees these games taking place, to report it to Gardai immediately.

On Thursday last, July 7th at around 10pm, Gardaí in Killarney received a report of seven people engaged in a game of road bowling in the Coolcaslagh area.

Advertisement

One of the balls being used hit the radiator of a passing car and caused extensive damage.

While road bowling is a popular sport during the summer months, it's illegal on public roads unless prior permission has been granted.

In a seperate incident involving damage to a car, Gardaí are seeking witnesses to an incident in the Mangerton View area of Killarney, at the back of the multi-storey car park.

Advertisement

It happened on Monday July 4th between 8.30 and 9pm, when a barrier from the car park was thrown down on to a Toyota Prius, causing considerable damage.

CCTV footage is currently being examined, but witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or loitering in this area, is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station.