Gardaí warn public of bogus callers carrying out repair works

Gardaí are warning the public of a bogus caller.

The incident took place in Marion Park in Tralee last Friday January 17th at 3pm.

A male caller came to the house of the elderly woman claiming he was from Kerry County Council and carrying out repair works for the gutters.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says this is an opportunistic crime following the snow from earlier this month.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Tralee Gardaí on 066 710 2300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.