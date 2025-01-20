Advertisement
News

Gardaí warn public of bogus callers carrying out repair works

Jan 20, 2025 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí warn public of bogus callers carrying out repair works
Share this article

Gardaí are warning the public of a bogus caller.

The incident took place in Marion Park in Tralee last Friday January 17th at 3pm.

A male caller came to the house of the elderly woman claiming he was from Kerry County Council and carrying out repair works for the gutters.

Advertisement

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says this is an opportunistic crime following the snow from earlier this month.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Tralee Gardaí on 066 710 2300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Specialist demolition firm begins work on Tralee Sports Complex
Advertisement
New Kerry County Council chief executive attends first full council meeting
Glenbeigh Gardaí appealing for public assistance after sheep attack
Advertisement

Recommended

Glenbeigh Gardaí appealing for public assistance after sheep attack
Specialist demolition firm begins work on Tralee Sports Complex
Kerry down a good share of players for League opener
New signings for Derry while Waterford announce Hunt will lead newly formed Women's side
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus