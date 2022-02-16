Castleisland brothers' conviction first case of UK-Irish cooperation in tradesmen scam probes

The conviction of two Castleisland brothers was the first case of cooperation between UK and Irish authorities investigating tradesmen scams.
Michael and Richard Coffey conned 19 victims out of £45,000 while carrying out roof and other repair works in England.
Michael, who's 29, was sentenced to 26 months, while 25-year-old Richard was jailed for 18 months.
Michael Coffey was in Cork prison during the investigation, and was extradited after completing that sentence; this case was the first conviction in the UK by Trading Standards that involved extradition.
Councillor Nicola Beech, who's a Cabinet Member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Bristol City Council, says it was the first time Irish and British authorities worked together on this type of consumer fraud case.