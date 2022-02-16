Advertisement
Castleisland brothers' conviction first case of UK-Irish cooperation in tradesmen scam probes

Feb 16, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
The conviction of two Castleisland brothers was the first case of cooperation between UK and Irish authorities investigating tradesmen scams.

Michael and Richard Coffey conned 19 victims out of £45,000 while carrying out roof and other repair works in England.

Michael, who's 29, was sentenced to 26 months, while 25-year-old Richard was jailed for 18 months.

Michael Coffey was in Cork prison during the investigation, and was extradited after completing that sentence; this case was the first conviction in the UK by Trading Standards that involved extradition.

Councillor Nicola Beech, who's a Cabinet Member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Bristol City Council, says it was the first time Irish and British authorities worked together on this type of consumer fraud case.

 

