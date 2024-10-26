Advertisement
News

Gardaí seize over €12,000 worth of drugs in West Kerry

Oct 26, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí have seized over €12,000 worth of drugs in West Kerry.

Gardaí carried out searches at four properties in Dingle last Thursday afternoon.

During the course of the searches, Gardaí seized a quantity of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of €9,880 and suspected cocaine with an approximate value of €2,800.

A sum of cash and drugs paraphernalia were also seized.

The suspected drugs will be subject to forensic analysis.

The searches were part of an ongoing operation led by Dingle Gardaí in respect of the Sale & Supply of Controlled Drugs in West Kerry.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.

