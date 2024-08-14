Major Kerry seizures among €135 million worth of drugs seized so far this year

Over €135 million worth of drugs have been seized in Ireland so far this year.

This includes the state's largest ever seizure of crystal meth, which led to charges for two Kerry men.

A number of significant drug seizures have occurred in Kerry this year.

Earlier this year, gardaí seized €1.1 million worth of cannabis in Knocknagoshel.

In February, 44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, and 41-year old James Leen of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, were arrested in connection to the seizure of over €33 million worth of crystal meth.

Gardaí say in the last week €30 million worth of seizures were made at Rosslare and Dublin Ports.

It's understood a Kerry man was one of two men arrested in connection to the 104kg cocaine seizure at the Wexford Port.

Both men were released without charge, with Gardaí saying investigations are ongoing.

15 gangs are being monitored across the country for their involvement in the international drugs trade.

Revenue Commissioner Ruth Kennedy says one of the seizures was found hidden deep within a trailer: