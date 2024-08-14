Advertisement
News

Major Kerry seizures among €135 million worth of drugs seized so far this year

Aug 14, 2024 13:44 By radiokerrynews
Major Kerry seizures among €135 million worth of drugs seized so far this year
Share this article

Over €135 million worth of drugs have been seized in Ireland so far this year.

This includes the state's largest ever seizure of crystal meth, which led to charges for two Kerry men.

A number of significant drug seizures have occurred in Kerry this year.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, gardaí seized €1.1 million worth of cannabis in Knocknagoshel.

In February, 44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, and 41-year old James Leen of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, were arrested in connection to the seizure of over €33 million worth of crystal meth.

Gardaí say in the last week €30 million worth of seizures were made at Rosslare and Dublin Ports.

Advertisement

It's understood a Kerry man was one of two men arrested in connection to the 104kg cocaine seizure at the Wexford Port.

Both men were released without charge, with Gardaí saying investigations are ongoing.

15 gangs are being monitored across the country for their involvement in the international drugs trade.

Advertisement

Revenue Commissioner Ruth Kennedy says one of the seizures was found hidden deep within a trailer:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Claims 'Instagram tourism' is having negative effect on Kerry
Advertisement
Fenit inshore lifeboat and RNLI rescue two yachtsmen off Kerry coast
Féile Thrá Lí organisers praise business community for support of festival
Advertisement

Recommended

Glenbeigh Glencar Prepare For Club Quarter Final Versus Beaufort
Dingle Awaiting Injury Update Ahead Of Club Semi-Final
Councillor urges Uisce Éireann to prioritise works at Inch Water Treatment Plant given ongoing issues
Fenit inshore lifeboat and RNLI rescue two yachtsmen off Kerry coast
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus