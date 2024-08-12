Advertisement
News

Two men, one of whom understood to have been detained in Kerry Garda station, released without charge followed seizure of over €7.2m of cocaine

Aug 12, 2024 09:34 By radiokerrynews
Two men, one of whom understood to have been detained in Kerry Garda station, released without charge followed seizure of over €7.2m of cocaine
Two men, one of whom is understood to have been detained in a Garda station in Kerry, have been released without charge.

Their arrests followed the seizure of over €7.2 million worth of cocaine at Rosslare Europort on Thursday (8th August 2024).

Revenue officers seized approximately 104kg of cocaine at the ferry port as part of an intelligence-led operation.

The arrests were made as a result of a joint operation between the Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

The two men, in their 40s and 50s, were arrested on Friday (9th August 2024) under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, and were held at Garda stations in the eastern and southern regions.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

