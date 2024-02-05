Advertisement
Kerry man appears in court in connection with €1 million cannabis seizure

Feb 5, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry man appears in court in connection with €1 million cannabis seizure
A 42-year-old father of four has appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court yesterday morning (Sunday) charged in connection with the seizure of over €1 million worth of cannabis in Co Kerry.

Peter Collins of Knocknagoshel Village, Kerry faces two charges arising from a joint operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit last Thursday, Febuary 1st.

He is charged with having the drugs for sale or supply contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Judge Marian O'Leary heard that Mr Collins was arrested in Knocknagoshel village on Thursday.

He was detained and questioned at Castleisland Garda Station.

Det Garda Ger O'Sullivan gave evidence of arrest, caution and charge.

He said that Mr Collins made no reply when the charges were formally put to him at 6pm on Saturday.

Det Garda O'Sullivan said that the seizure involved cannabis with an estimated value of over €1m.

There was no objection to bail in the case.

Defence solicitor, Padraig O'Connell, said that Mr Collins has agreed to surrender his passport to gardaí, to sign on weekly at Tralee Garda Station and to be available for contact around the clock on his mobile phone which is to be kept charged at all times.

He also has to reside at his home address.

Mr O'Connell said that his client "had been wholly co-operative with gardaí in procedural terms."

Mr Collins was remanded on his own bond of €300 to appear before Tralee District on February 7th next.

Gardaí have indicated that they have as yet to receive the passport of Mr Collins.

However, it is understood that the document is at his home address and will be surrendered immediately.

