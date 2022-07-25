Advertisement
Gardaí seek witnesses to robbery at Killarney beauty salon

Jul 25, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí in Killarney are looking for information about a man who stole cash from a town centre business in the middle of the afternoon.

 

The man entered Anita's Nail and Beauty Salon on High Street at around 4pm on Friday last.

Staff noticed he was acting suspiciously and later discovered that a sum of money had been taken from behind the till.

 

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says the man was quite distinctive looking, and someone in the area at the time might be able to help with their inquiries:

 

