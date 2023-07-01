Gardaí seek public's assistance in finding missing teenager from North Kerry

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing teenager from North Kerry.

17-year-old AJ O'Sullivan, was last seen in Listowel on Thursday evening (June 29th)

AJ is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slight build, brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with a grey jacket and white and pink Nike runners.

Anyone with information on AJ's whereabouts are asked to contact Listowel Garda station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.