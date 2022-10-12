Gardai mount checkpoint outside Rath cemetery this morning in connection with Thomas Dooley death

A Garda checkpoint has been mounted on the road outside Rath cemetry in Tralee this morning, as part of the investigation into the death of Thomas Dooley.

Mr Dooley died after suffering stab wounds during an attack while he attended a burial at New Rath cemetery last Wednesday.

The checkpoint will be in place from 10.30am onwards this morning - Gardaí are looking for anyone with any information to come forward.

Meanwhile a third man arrested as part of the investigation was released without charge this morning.