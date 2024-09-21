Gardaí issue advice on traffic and parking for Listowel Races

Motorists heading towards Listowel in the coming days are being warned of traffic and parking restrictions, due to Listowel Races.

The event is expected to attract around 150 thousand people over the seven days of racing, which begin this Sunday, and continue up to and including Saturday, September 28th.

Gardaí say that the Listowel bypass, which opened during the summer, will alleviate a considerable amount of the traffic congestion caused by race goers.

Advertisement

The bypass will allow access to all of the racecourse car parks.

Motorists can access car parks at the Greenville entrance, at the Tralee road entrance and at Barrett's Field on Bridge Road, and can use the bypass if they're coming from Tralee or the N69 coming from Tarbert.

There will be a limited amount of parking in the town itself, and anyone parking illegally will risk having their car towed away.

Advertisement

Racegoers with special needs or mobility issues can avail of parking via the Tralee road entrance, and taxies are advised to use the bypass and drop off customers at the Greenville entrance at the top of Greenville road.

Extra Gardaí have also been drafted in to carry out drink driving checks.