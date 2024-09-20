Listowel could get additional fixture next year.

Listowel could get an additional fixture next year. There will be a card at the North Kerry venue on Tuesday May 6th if Tipperary is closed in 2025 to accommodate the development of an All-Weather Track there.

Kerry racing dates for next year:

May

Sun 11 Killarney

Mon 12 Killarney (e)

Tue 13 Killarney (e)

Sat 31 Listowel

JUNE

Sun 1 Listowel

Mon 2 Listowel

JULY

Mon 14 Killarney (e)

Tue 15 Killarney (e)

Wed 16 Killarney (e)

Thu 17 Killarney (e)

Fri 18 Killarney

AUGUST

Thu 21 Killarney (e)

Fri 22 Killarney (e)

Sat 23 Killarney

SEPTEMBER

Sun 21 Listowel

Mon 22 Listowel

Tue 23 Listowel

Wed 24 Listowel

Thu 25 Listowel

Fri 26 Listowel

Sat 27 Listowel

OCTOBER

Sun 5 Killarney

Mon 6 Killarney