Sport

Listowel could get additional fixture next year.

Sep 20, 2024 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Listowel could get additional fixture next year.
Listowel could get an additional fixture next year. There will be a card at the North Kerry venue on Tuesday May 6th if Tipperary is closed in 2025 to accommodate the development of an All-Weather Track there.

Kerry racing dates for next year:

May
Sun 11 Killarney
Mon 12 Killarney (e)
Tue 13 Killarney (e)
Sat 31 Listowel

JUNE
Sun 1 Listowel
Mon 2 Listowel

JULY
Mon 14 Killarney (e)
Tue 15 Killarney (e)
Wed 16 Killarney (e)
Thu 17 Killarney (e)
Fri 18 Killarney

AUGUST
Thu 21 Killarney (e)
Fri 22 Killarney (e)
Sat 23 Killarney

SEPTEMBER
Sun 21 Listowel
Mon 22 Listowel
Tue 23 Listowel
Wed 24 Listowel
Thu 25 Listowel
Fri 26 Listowel
Sat 27 Listowel

OCTOBER
Sun 5 Killarney
Mon 6 Killarney

