Gardaí investigating if burnt-out car involved in shots being fired at North Kerry house

Aug 8, 2023 17:14 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigating if burnt-out car involved in shots being fired at North Kerry house
Gardaí are investigating if a burnt-out car was involved in an incident in which shots were fired at a house in North Kerry.

On Sunday evening after 5.30pm, a firearm was discharged at a house in St Patrick's Court, Listowel.

Damage was caused to the property, but no one was injured.

Just after 6pm, a black Mitsubishi outlander van was found partially burnt-out in Moyvane.

It had a 162-D registration and had been stolen from Limerick earlier last week.

Garda Cathy Murphy says Gardaí are investigating if the two cases are connected:

Anyone with any information or video footage relating to either incident is asked to make it available to Gardaí in Listowel at 068 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

 

