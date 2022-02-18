Gardaí investigate attempted robbery in Killarney

Gardaí are investigating an attempted armed robbery in Killarney.
At around 10.30am, emergency services were alerted to the incident which occurred at the post office on New Street.
Jerry O'Sullivan brings this report.
Advertisement
Gardaí are investigating an attempted armed robbery in Killarney.
At around 10.30am, emergency services were alerted to the incident which occurred at the post office on New Street.
Jerry O'Sullivan brings this report.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus