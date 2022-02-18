Advertisement
Gardaí investigate attempted robbery in Killarney

Feb 18, 2022 12:02 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are investigating an attempted armed robbery in Killarney.

At around 10.30am, emergency services were alerted to the incident which occurred at the post office on New Street.

Jerry O'Sullivan brings this report.

Jerry O'Sullivan reports live from Killarney Post Office

