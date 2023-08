Gardaí in Tralee are seeking help in finding a missing 25 year-old woman from County Kerry.

Tafadzwa Mujokoro was last seen on CCTV at Dublin Airport on the morning of Sunday a week ago after having got off an earlier flight.

She's 5 foot 3 inches in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and Tafadzwa's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí.