Gardaí at scene of two collisions in Kerry

A road in North Kerry is closed following a single vehicle collision.

The road near the school at Ballincrossig Cross, on the road between Ballybunion and Ballyduff, is closed.

It's understood there are no serious injuries, but Gardaí say the road will remain closed for a short time.

Elsewhere, there's been a single vehicle crash in Milltown; no injuries have been reported but there's significant traffic delays towards Castlemaine as a result.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of both collisions.