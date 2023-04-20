Advertisement
News

Gardaí at scene of two collisions in Kerry

Apr 20, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí at scene of two collisions in Kerry Gardaí at scene of two collisions in Kerry
Share this article

A road in North Kerry is closed following a single vehicle collision.

The road near the school at Ballincrossig Cross, on the road between Ballybunion and Ballyduff, is closed.

It's understood there are no serious injuries, but Gardaí say the road will remain closed for a short time.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, there's been a single vehicle crash in Milltown; no injuries have been reported but there's significant traffic delays towards Castlemaine as a result.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of both collisions.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus