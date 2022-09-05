Advertisement
News

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault of man in Tralee

Sep 5, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault of man in Tralee Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault of man in Tralee
Share this article

Gardaí are issuing an appeal for witnesses following the assault of a man in Tralee.

The incident occurred on August 27th between 4.15 to 6pm in St Brendan’s Park.

It's believed multiple people, both male and female, were involved.

Advertisement

The victim sustained injuries and received medical attention.

Garda Julieanne Kelly is appealing to anyone who noticed suspicious activity to come forward:

 

Advertisement

Anyone with information can contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus