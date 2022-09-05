Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault of man in Tralee

Gardaí are issuing an appeal for witnesses following the assault of a man in Tralee.

The incident occurred on August 27th between 4.15 to 6pm in St Brendan’s Park.

It's believed multiple people, both male and female, were involved.

The victim sustained injuries and received medical attention.

Garda Julieanne Kelly is appealing to anyone who noticed suspicious activity to come forward:

Anyone with information can contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.