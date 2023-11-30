Gardaí appeal for help in finding teenager missing from Ardfert

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in finding a teenager who is missing from Ardfert.

13-year-old Ryan Fealy was last seen in Tralee town at 11.15am on Tuesday (November 28th).

He is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, with a slight build and he has blonde hair.

Advertisement

When last seen, Ryan was wearing his school uniform.

Gardaí says the teenager is known to frequent the Ardfert and Tralee areas.

Anyone with any information on Ryan's whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.