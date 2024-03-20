Advertisement
Gardaí appeal for help in finding man missing from Dingle

Mar 20, 2024 15:40 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí appeal for help in finding man missing from Dingle
Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in finding a 39-year-old man who’s missing from Dingle.

Thomas Lundon was last seen in the Dingle area at approximately 6 o’clock this morning.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

He’s described as being approximately 6 foot 1 in height, with a broad build, black hair, and brown eyes.

Gardaí believe Thomas has access to an 08-D register, grey Hyundai Coupe.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee garda station at 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

