Jack de Bromhead’s funeral mass will take place on Wednesday in Butlerstown, County Waterford.

The 13-year-old died following a fall from his pony during the Glenbeigh Races on Rossbeigh beach on Saturday evening.

His parents Henry and Heather described him as "a one-of-a-kind child" who will be "always cherished, always loved, frozen in time with a beautiful young soul".