Funeral for former councillor Donal O'Grady to take place this morning

Dec 3, 2024 08:16 By radiokerrynews
The funeral mass for former councillor Donal O'Grady will take place later this morning.

Mr O'Grady passed away suddenly on Saturday evening.

The funeral will arrive at St. Mary's Cathedral in Killarney at 10am on for the Requiem Mass at 10:30am.

Burial will take place afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

Mr O'Grady, had represented Killarney since 1999, when he was first elected to then urban district council.

He served on Killarney Town Council and later Kerry County Council until his retirement last year, when his son Martin was co-opted onto the local authority.

The independent councillor also served as Mayor of Killarney.

