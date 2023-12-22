Fundraising walk in aid of Kerry Hospice on Saturday

A fundraising walk in aid of Kerry Hospice will take place on Saturday.

The walk up The Paps will begin at 6:45am departing from Garries Bridge, guided by mountaineer Donie Mulcahy and a crew.

This year’s walk is in memory of Johnny ‘The Rock’ O’Brien, who’s been described as the heart and soul of Glenflesk; he passed away on St Stephen’s Day last year.

Donations for the Kerry Hospice Foundation Palliative Care will be collected on the morning of the walk, Saturday 23rd.

Anyone joining is advised they must wear a head torch, while proper walking boots and rain gear are advised and a level of fitness is required.