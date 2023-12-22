Advertisement
News

Fundraising walk in aid of Kerry Hospice on Saturday

Dec 22, 2023 09:16 By radiokerrynews
Fundraising walk in aid of Kerry Hospice on Saturday
Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC
Share this article

A fundraising walk in aid of Kerry Hospice will take place on Saturday.

The walk up The Paps will begin at 6:45am departing from Garries Bridge, guided by mountaineer Donie Mulcahy and a crew.

This year’s walk is in memory of Johnny ‘The Rock’ O’Brien, who’s been described as the heart and soul of Glenflesk; he passed away on St Stephen’s Day last year.

Advertisement

Donations for the Kerry Hospice Foundation Palliative Care will be collected on the morning of the walk, Saturday 23rd.

Anyone joining is advised they must wear a head torch, while proper walking boots and rain gear are advised and a level of fitness is required.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Rural Independent group of TD's call for referendum on immigration policy
Advertisement
Almost 7% increase in numbers signing on Kerry's Live Register last month
Rising food prices resulted in busy year for Tralee’s Soup Kitchen
Advertisement

Recommended

Annual Poker Classic at Mc Elligott’s Bar, Ardfert takes place on Thursday December 28th.
Rural Independent group of TD's call for referendum on immigration policy
Almost 7% increase in numbers signing on Kerry's Live Register last month
Recovery Haven Kerry’s ‘Designer Fashion Showcase’ at the Gleneagle INEC Arena on Thursday, February 1st
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus