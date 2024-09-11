Four candidates for Fine Gael Kerry election convention

Four candidates will contest Monday's Fine Gael general election convention in Tralee.

Councillors Tommy Griffin and Mike Kennelly have been nominated alongside Cllr Michael Foley and Killorglin auctioneer Billy O'Shea to go before members at the convention which will select one candidate for the general election.

Cllr Mike Kennelly represented the party at the last election in 2020 while it's a first time going before convention for the other three candidates.

It's expected the party will go with a two candidate strategy in Kerry with one candidate being added to the ticket after convention.

The convention will take place in the Manor West Hotel on Monday night.