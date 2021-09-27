Former bishops’ residence in Kerry up for sale again

A former bishops’ residence in Kerry has been put up for sale again.

Red Cliff House in Inch, which was built in 1784 as a hunting lodge for Lord Ventry, operated as a guest house for a number of years.

It was also the Catholic bishops’ holiday home for some time in the 1970s and 1980s.

The 4700-sq ft. house in Inch, which is on four acres, was extensively renovated in 2008.

The seven-bedroom home was put on the market in 2015 for €1.9 million, but the asking price has been lowered to €1.65 million.

You can view the listing here. Image from the auctioneer's website.