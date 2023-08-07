Advertisement
News

Five year old dies in Castlegregory accident

Aug 7, 2023 10:18 By radiokerrynews
Five year old dies in Castlegregory accident Five year old dies in Castlegregory accident
Pixabay
Share this article

Gardai have confirmed the death of a 5 year old boy in an accident in West Kerry yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident on private property, near Castlegregory, yesterday afternoon.

A five year old child later passed away from his injuries. It's understood the incident involved a vehicle.

Advertisement

A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family, and Gardaí have asked for privacy for the family at this time.

No further information is being made available.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus