Five year old dies in Castlegregory accident

Gardai have confirmed the death of a 5 year old boy in an accident in West Kerry yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident on private property, near Castlegregory, yesterday afternoon.

A five year old child later passed away from his injuries. It's understood the incident involved a vehicle.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family, and Gardaí have asked for privacy for the family at this time.

No further information is being made available.