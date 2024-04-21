Fisherman deserve compensation when temporary bans in place

Fisherman deserve to be compensated when temporary bans are put in place.

Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald told a council meeting that if farmers, publicans, or any other industry were forced to close, they would be reimbursed.

He argued that the reasoning behind the current temporary pollock ban is flawed.

Cllr Fitzgerald called on the Minister for Agriculture and the Marine to compensate fishers and to base these closures on Irish data.