Construction to being on almost 100 dwellings in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD

Construction is expected to start on almost 100 houses in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD this year

That’s according to information provided at the recent municipal district meeting.

According to the housing directorate report, 103 dwellings are at planning/design stage in the Corca Dhuibhne MD.

Of these, 91 are estimated to begin construction during 2024.

The building of 34 homes in Ballybeg, Dingle is estimated to commence in October, with 22 one bed, and twelve 2 bed units scheduled to be delivered by December 2025.

Construction of 15 turnkey dwellings at Springfield, Ballyoughtragh, Milltown was scheduled to commence in March.

Meanwhile, a further 34 units at this location are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of the year; while 12 more are at design stage.

An additional seven homes are at part five stage at this location; five 2 bed dwellings were scheduled to begin in March; while one 2 bed unit, and one 3 bed home - expected to begin in the third quarter of the year.

One single rural dwelling in Rahinnane, Ventry is estimated to commence in August.

Meanwhile, five dwellings in the municipal district which are under construction are expected to be delivered this year.

A two bed apartment in Dingle, and a three bed home in Gneeveguilla are scheduled to be completed this month.

One single rural dwelling in Carrigcannon, Lyreacrumpane is expected to be completed in April; while two three bed dwellings at An Pairc, Gneeveguilla are estimated to be finished in June.