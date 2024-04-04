Advertisement
Councillor disappointed that See Something, Say Something hasn’t been rolled out in Castleisland

Apr 4, 2024 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Fianna Fáil councillor has aired his disappointment that See Something, Say Something hasn’t been rolled out in Castleisland.

Speaking at the recent meeting of the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald claimed the area has been left behind.

He says people having been crying out for the scheme for some time; adding it has been rolled out in Tralee, Killarney, Listowel and Dingle, but there’s no movement in Castleisland.

Cllr Fitzgerald’s motion to write to An Garda Síochána, requesting the roll out of see something, say something be expedited, received support from fellow councillors.

 

