Over 120 dwellings made available by council in Corca Dhuibhne MD over last 5 years

Apr 3, 2024 09:30 By radiokerrynews
Over 120 dwellings made available by council in Corca Dhuibhne MD over last 5 years
Over 120 dwellings in the Corca Dhuibhne MD have been made available by Kerry County Council in the last 5 years.

 

That’s according to figures provided, in response to question from Fine Gael councillor, Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Between 2018 and 2023, 126 units were made available by the council in the Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

This includes units under the Rebuilding Ireland and Housing For All schemes; as well as Approved Housing Body (AHB) properties.

Of these, 54 were AHB turnkey projects located in Ard na Greine, Milltown; while 20 clúid homes were located in The Grove, Dingle.

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council turnkey projects which were made available, included Ard na Sí in Lispole; Meadow Park, Milltown; and Spa Road, Dingle.

A full breakdown of units can be found on the Radio Kerry website.

The council stated an additional 34 voids came back into stock over the period.

It added that it’ll continue to work with developers and AHB’s to deliver projects in the Corca Dhuibhne area; in line with the Housing Need and Assessment and Housing Strategy.

 

The following is the breakdown of the 126 build units delivered under Rebuilding Ireland (2018-2021) and for Housing For All (2022-2023) in the Corca Dhuibhne area from 2018 to 2023 inclusive.

Kerry County Council - Construction Projects:

Ventry - 1 unit (2018)

Milltown - 1 unit (2018)

Cuirt Eaglaise, Milltown - 8 units (2019)

Kerry County Council – Turnkey Projects:

Meadow Park, Milltown - 9 units (2018)

Ard na Sí, Lispole - 10 units (2018)

Cnoc an Cairn, Dingle - 11 units (2019-2023)

Spa Road, Dingle - 12 units (2023)

AHB – Turnkey Projects:

The Grove, Dingle (Clúid) - 20 units (2020)

Ard na Greine, Milltown (Clúid) - 54 units (2022)

One tenant in situ acquisition in Dingle was secured by the council.

 

