A first-time Kerry TD wants the incoming government to transform Fitzgerald Stadium into a multipurpose venue, capable of hosting major international acts.

Fianna Fáil's Deputy Michael Cahill from Rossbeigh was reacting to the contents in the Programme for Government proposed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and independent TDs.

He says the development would be good for Kerry, and hopes to get it over the line in the next few years:

Deputy Cahill was asked if the Healy-Raes had outdone him by securing a deal to support the new government, with Michael Healy-Rae becoming a junior minister.

He responded that having four government TDs in Kerry puts the county in a very strong position.

He also took the opportunity to make this tongue-in-cheek comment:

Deputy Cahill's remark referenced a famous statement by the late Deputy Jackie Healy-Rae, when his constituency colleague John O'Donoghue became Ceann Comhairle in 2007: