Advertisement
News

First-time Kerry TD wants Fitzgerald Stadium transformed into major multipurpose venue

Jan 17, 2025 13:16 By radiokerrynews
First-time Kerry TD wants Fitzgerald Stadium transformed into major multipurpose venue
Share this article

A first-time Kerry TD wants the incoming government to transform Fitzgerald Stadium into a multipurpose venue, capable of hosting major international acts.

Fianna Fáil's Deputy Michael Cahill from Rossbeigh was reacting to the contents in the Programme for Government proposed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and independent TDs.

He says the development would be good for Kerry, and hopes to get it over the line in the next few years:

Advertisement

Deputy Cahill was asked if the Healy-Raes had outdone him by securing a deal to support the new government, with Michael Healy-Rae becoming a junior minister.

He responded that having four government TDs in Kerry puts the county in a very strong position.

Advertisement

He also took the opportunity to make this tongue-in-cheek comment:

Deputy Cahill's remark referenced a famous statement by the late Deputy Jackie Healy-Rae, when his constituency colleague John O'Donoghue became Ceann Comhairle in 2007:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

ESB representative to address public meeting in Brosna about recent power outages
Advertisement
Killarney Chamber looking for guarantee for infrastructure to address traffic chaos
Kerry Dairy Ireland announces December milk price
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster team named for Northampton clash
ESB representative to address public meeting in Brosna about recent power outages
Djokovic through to last-16 at Australian Open
Reach Group closes office section of Ballinskelligs plant
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus