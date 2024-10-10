The first of a series of public consultations is being held to choose a preferred route to extend the South Kerry Greenway.

Kerry County Council (KCC), in partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), are seeking to extend the South Kerry Greenway further southwest.

They originally sought permission for a 32km greenway but An Bord Pleanála refused permission for the stretch through Cloghanelinaghan, Cahersiveen and Reenard, citing environmental concerns.

Construction began on the main 27km project from Glenbeigh to near Cahersiveen, on a phased basis, this January.

The South Kerry Greenway's Cahersiveen to Reenard extension is expected to be approximately four to six kilometres.

Kerry County Council will hold a public information event in Cahersiveen Library, Market St, Cahersiveen on Thursday next, the 17th October from 3pm to 8pm.

Members of the project team will be at the event to meet with interested parties to discuss the project, the proposed options, and the next steps in its development.

They are eager to hear the public's views in relation to the proposed options, as well as any information the project team should consider.

This information will inform the development of the preferred proposed option.

Submissions can be made, by Friday 15th November, using the feedback form on the Kerry County Council Consultations Portal website, or by posting your completed Public Consultation Questionnaire to South Kerry Greenway (Cahersiveen to Reenard), Kerry National Roads Office, Kerry County Council, The Island Centre, Castleisland, Freepost FKY 7494, Co. Kerry, V92 T0CP.