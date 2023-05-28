Vast majority of South Kerry Greenway to be completed in early 2025

The vast majority of the South Kerry Greenway will be completed in early 2025.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has confirmed the greenway will run for approximately 31km from Glenbeigh to Renard.

TII was responding to a parliamentary question by Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

In November 2020, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for a 27-kilometre greenway from Glenbeigh to just outside Cahersiveen; Kerry County Council had sought permission for an almost 32km route stretching to Renard.

The council and TII are now proceeding with the remaining stretch from Cahersiveen to Renard.

This part of the greenway is at Phase 3 of the TII’s project management process, which takes in design and environmental evaluation.

TII says technical advisors will be appointed for this section of the project later this year.

The first 27km are broken up into smaller sections, which will be constructed and opened on a phased basis.

Advance works are underway in a number of areas including Glenbeigh and Mountain Stage, and works are due to begin in other areas of this route later this year.

The TII says the 27km section of the greenway from Glenbeigh to Cahersiveen will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

TII also confirmed €4.6 million has been allocated to the council for the South Kerry Greenway in 2023.