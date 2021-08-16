Advertisement
News

First Irish dancing feis since start of pandemic to be held in Tralee

Aug 16, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
First Irish dancing feis since start of pandemic to be held in Tralee First Irish dancing feis since start of pandemic to be held in Tralee
PIC: Barbara Blakey O’Brien
Share this article

A Kerry festival kicking off this week will see the first in-person Irish dancing competition in the Republic since the beginning of the pandemic.

Feis in the Park, presented by An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha, will take place from Thursday to Saturday in Pearse Park, Tralee.

The group promotes the Irish language, music and dance worldwide.

Advertisement

The event is being held as part of the Tralee Park Family Festival and will see the best dancers from across the country competing.

Education Minister Norma Foley will officially open both the festival and feis this Thursday at 1pm.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus