First Irish dancing feis since start of pandemic to be held in Tralee

A Kerry festival kicking off this week will see the first in-person Irish dancing competition in the Republic since the beginning of the pandemic.

Feis in the Park, presented by An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha, will take place from Thursday to Saturday in Pearse Park, Tralee.

The group promotes the Irish language, music and dance worldwide.

The event is being held as part of the Tralee Park Family Festival and will see the best dancers from across the country competing.

Education Minister Norma Foley will officially open both the festival and feis this Thursday at 1pm.