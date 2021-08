A fire at one of Kerry's landmark hotels has resulted in the premises being evacuated tonight.

Limerick Fire Control was notified at 9.03 tonight that a fire had broken out at the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney town centre.

Two units of Killarney Fire Service were dispatched to the scene.

The hotel was evacuated - there were no injuries.

Limerick Fire Control says the fire was not serious.

One unit remains at the scene.