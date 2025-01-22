The ever more frequent, extreme weather conditions should force Kerry County Council to rethink its policy on solid fuel heating.

That's according to Sinn Fein councillor Deirdre Ferris, who believes our reliance on electricity-powered heating sends us back to the stone age.

At this week's full council meeting, the Ardfert-based councillor said these weather events are no longer unprecedented; and are, in fact, becoming common.

She said, at the same time, government policy is to move towards a complete reliance on electricity to heat our homes.

Cllr Ferris claims this isn't safe when Kerry's electricity infrastructure is so poor, and so prone to outages.

Councillor Deirdre Ferris contends there have been 49 recorded moderate to severe storms in the last five years.

She is calling for new homes to be allowed install a solid fuel stove, even in just one room, to keep people warm during power outages.

She said without alternative heating sources, if you lose power, you lose your heating, and in some instances you loose water as well.

She stated said that council tenants, who are moving into beautiful homes, have no alternative source of heating in a power cut.

Cllr Ferris also claimed this is the case in energy efficient private homes which also aren't allowed have fireplaces, or retrofitted homes.

She said grant aid is not available for those looking to buy a new oil boiler due to the national strategy of phasing out solid fuels by 2030.

Cllr Ferris believes climate change must be taken seriously, but that allowing for alternative heating sources is a reasonable and pragmatic request.