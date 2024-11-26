A Sinn Féin councillor remains adamant that commercial rates should have been cut in Kerry County Council's 2025 budget.

The party wanted a 5% rate cut, and a 100% rate charge on property owners who were not seen to be actively attracting new tenants or negotiating rents.

Other councillors felt this drop in revenue would stop the council supporting small businesses in other ways.

The council's budget report warned Ireland's current economic condition could result in increased business closures.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris said small businesses are already struggling:

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty says a rate cut would not make a meaningful difference to small businesses.: