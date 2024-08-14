Advertisement
News

Féile Thrá Lí organisers praise business community for support of festival

Aug 14, 2024 13:39 By radiokerrynews
Féile Thrá Lí organisers praise business community for support of festival
Share this article

The organisers of Féile Thrá Lí have praised the business community in the town for their support of the festival.

Féile Thrá Lí coincides with the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

It all begins on Friday and runs until Tuesday, and it’ll include two main parades featuring this year’s roses.

Advertisement

There’ll be street performances and park shows, as well as cover acts and local musicians performing on the main stage in Denny Street.

One of the organisers of Féile Thrá Lí, Mark Sullivan says everyone got behind the event again this year, and they expect it to be another success:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Major Kerry seizures among €135 million worth of drugs seized so far this year
Advertisement
Claims 'Instagram tourism' is having negative effect on Kerry
Fenit inshore lifeboat and RNLI rescue two yachtsmen off Kerry coast
Advertisement

Recommended

Glenbeigh Glencar Prepare For Club Quarter Final Versus Beaufort
Dingle Awaiting Injury Update Ahead Of Club Semi-Final
Major Kerry seizures among €135 million worth of drugs seized so far this year
Councillor urges Uisce Éireann to prioritise works at Inch Water Treatment Plant given ongoing issues
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus