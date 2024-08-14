Féile Thrá Lí organisers praise business community for support of festival

The organisers of Féile Thrá Lí have praised the business community in the town for their support of the festival.

Féile Thrá Lí coincides with the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

It all begins on Friday and runs until Tuesday, and it’ll include two main parades featuring this year’s roses.

There’ll be street performances and park shows, as well as cover acts and local musicians performing on the main stage in Denny Street.

One of the organisers of Féile Thrá Lí, Mark Sullivan says everyone got behind the event again this year, and they expect it to be another success: