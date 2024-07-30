The second ever Féile Thrá Lí Street Fest returns from the 16th to 20th of August.

The street festival, which coincides with the Rose of Tralee International Festival, is organised by Kerry County Council.

A wide array of free family-friendly entertainment, daytime street and park shows, nighttime stage gigs, and music performances will be on offer.

Daytime entertainment will include street theatre and performances by artists and buskers in Tralee's streets and parks, market stalls for local crafts and artisanal foods, face painting, interactive workshops, storytelling sessions, and children's games.

Nighttime entertainment will include live gigs by local and international musicians on various stages including on the Mobile, Square, and Denny St., fireworks displays, and the chance to meet Roses from around the world.

The grand parade will take place on Saturday night, the 17th August.

Fireworks displays will be held on Saturday and Tuesday.

There'll be a daytime parade on Sunday and a midnight parade on Tuesday, 20th August, to conclude the festival.

For more information, visit festivaltralee.com.