News

Council proposing to close streets and roads to facilitate Féile Thrá Lí events

Jul 27, 2024 17:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is proposing to close streets and roads to facilitate Féile Thrá Lí – the Tralee StreetFest.

These planned closures would be in place from August 15th to 21st and they would be a mixture of rolling and full closures.

They are planned to facilitate public entertainment, market stalls and parades during next month’s event.

Traffic diversions will be in place.

Proposed road closures:

Anyone wishing to object should lodge it in writing, marked Road Closure, with the Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings, Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected] not later than 4.00 p.m. on Monday, 29th July 2024.

