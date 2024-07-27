Council proposing to close streets and roads to facilitate Féile Thrá Lí events

Kerry County Council is proposing to close streets and roads to facilitate Féile Thrá Lí – the Tralee StreetFest.
These planned closures would be in place from August 15th to 21st and they would be a mixture of rolling and full closures.
They are planned to facilitate public entertainment, market stalls and parades during next month’s event.
Traffic diversions will be in place.
Proposed road closures:
Anyone wishing to object should lodge it in writing, marked Road Closure, with the Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings, Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected] not later than 4.00 p.m. on Monday, 29th July 2024.