In Killarney National Park, the Killarney-Kenmare N71 road near Torc Waterfall is passable.

Outdoor staff are still dealing with fallen trees on this road.

The Tanks Road leading to the Upper Torc cark park is closed as at least five trees are down.

Advertisement

Access is closed in the Springfield in Muckross as electricity cables are loose along the path.

Clearing continues in Knockreer Estate and Ross Island.

The Muckross House and Garden Restaurant in Killarney National Park is also closed.